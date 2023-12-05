A young Nigerian influencer recently played a prank on her father pretending to be kidnapped by some assailants

However, her father responded with a hilarious and epic comeback in the WhatsApp voice note she shared

Netizens who listened to the voice note were left in stitches over her father's witty reaction to the fake kidnap

A young Nigerian influencer recently played a prank on her African father and shared the aftermath online.

The girl identified as @beeautygoddess had sent her father a voice note, pretending to be kidnapped and demanding N50k ransom.

Beauty Goddess pranks dad with fake kidnap Photo credit: @beeautygoddess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl's kidnapping prank on father takes hilarious turn

Little did she know that her father had a surprise in store for her. The man, unimpressed by the prank, responded with a witty and epic comeback.

He questioned the authenticity of her claims, assuring her that no one could dare to kidnap his "odeshi" children.

Speaking in vernacular, he said:

“Come, are you sure of this thing you are telling me, you want make person die, Wetin happen? Tell me, which side they carry you go? Nobody go fit kidnap my pikin you hear, all my children are ‘odeshi’ children.

"If you don’t know, God has declared you ‘odeshi’, anybody wey carry you go take en hand bring you back, come beg me sorry say en no go do am again. Tell that person say when he see Wetin pass am, en go carry you come back.”

Reactions as Beauty Goddess pranks dad with fake kidnap

Netizens couldn't help but burst into laughter at his confident and humorous reply.

@Aisha commented:

“Be like your father don hear the update.”

@Mhiz Precious said:

“All my children na odeshi children.”

@ENEH reacted:

“This my in-law funny.”

@Ceejay said:

“Imagine say they kidnapped you true true le. Otilo oo.”

@LiatuLex S commented:

“African parent na everything be prayer.”

@josseeeyy reacted:

“Odeshi goddess.”

@AmyMichelle.P said:

“Tell that person say your daddy say? ahhh.”

Sorella reacted:

“When he see weytin pass am, he go carry you come.”

Watch the video below:

