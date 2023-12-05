A Nigerian man in search of a partner visited a dentist to get answers about his relationship struggles

With a promise to his mother to find a wife before December, he went for a checkup to uncover the reason behind his single status

Little did he know that the dentist would provide an unexpected answer, leaving netizens in stitches

A Nigerian man on TikTok has gone viral after revealing the reason behind his recent visit to a dentist.

Opening up on TikTok, he disclosed that he decided to visit the dentist for a checkup to understand why he has been unable to find a serious relationship.

Man announces desperate search for life partner Photo credit: @bigfreshofph/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man goes for dental checkup to seek answers to relationship woes

With the weight of his promise to his mother to get married before December, the man identified as @bigfresh_of_ph had hopes that the dental visit would shed some light on his situation.

He wrote;

“Today is 5th of December 2023 so I decided to go for check up to see the reason why I can't have a serious relationship after I promised my mom, that I will get married before December.”

Dentist offers solution to man in search of partner

During the checkup, the dentist examined the man's dental health and delivered a surprising diagnosis.

Instead of focusing solely on his teeth, the dentist offered a unique perspective on his single status.

With a touch of humour, he revealed that the man's wife is not far from him, implying that the reason for his relationship struggles lies beyond the realm of dental health.

Netizens react to video of man’s visit to dentist

After the man shared his dental visit on TikTok, netizens quickly caught wind of the hilarious revelation.

Comments sections were filled with laughter and lighthearted banter.

@Mercy Ike commented:

“Double dating no go let una.”

@Rayna said:

“Hmm guys help him locate his future wife ooo seems is serious.”

@Tina white reacted:

“You are too funny I swear I can't stop laughing.”

@Mila commented:

“Na dentist dey check am? Lemme go and check mine too ok.”

@ifemiposi reacted:

“Very funny, Buh there is still girls who love unconditionally just pray form the right choice.”

@Royal dinso reacted:

“It's a lie you just want to remind me that am still single and the year with soon end small secret way tell you, u don go expose me.”

Watch the video below:

Lady searches for husband desperately

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 35-year-old white woman has said she is in search of a man who will marry her, and she is open to match-making.

The woman, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said anyone who helps her get a man who would marry her will get a N3.8 million reward. She said she told her friends about it, but it seems they have been unable to find her a man.

Eve she has been single now for five years, and she is in need of a man to walk down the aisle with her. In a trending video which has set tongues wagging, Eve said it does not matter whether she stays married or not, but the match-maker will get N3.8 million.

Source: Legit.ng