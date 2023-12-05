A Nigerian lady who sells fairly used clothes, popularly called Okrika, flaunted valuables discovered in bales

One of the things she said was found in a bale is an expensive gold ring which, according to her, is worth at least N200k

The lady, Mistura Ariyo, showed other items found in a bale, including a gas lighter, earpiece, and a beaded purse

An Okrika seller took to TikTok to flaunt some of the things discovered in a bale of clothes opened in a market.

One of the valuables included a golden ring, which she said is worth N200k. The ring was closed in a box like a gift meant for someone.

She said the gold ring was worth N200k. Photo credit: TikTok/@misturaariyo and Getty Images/redstallion. Ring photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The lady, Mistura Ariyo, also showed off an earpiece, a gas lighter, a beaded purse, some cash of the Chinese Yuan, and others.

Mistura described the items as lucky finds and said she still had more to show her followers.

Some netizens who are also into the business said they have never been as lucky as Mistura.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who discovered ring in Okrika bale

@D&D Graded Thrift said:

"I have two unopened bale for sale and 4 opened bake at discount prices."

@Rophiat said:

"My own thrift is always full with rag, E be like say nah repack them dey sell for me, please show me way."

@Bellibone Thriftwears commented:

"Na boxers and gloves I dey always find."

@Correcthrift said:

"I think the bead purse can also be used as phone pouch."

@Harbgail commented:

"Wetin dem they try tell you be say make you go marry."

@Tiffanym054 said:

"I bought school bag and saw 200 yuan inside I don’t even know what to do with it though."

@luxurylingerieboutique5 said:

"As you see plenty baby stuffs, congratulations in advance. Baby is coming."

@HoneyDee_Place said:

"Na tissue I dey always see for my bale."

Lady transforms Okrika dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who bought Okrika transformed it into a beautiful gown after a meticulous ironing.

The lady posted a video showing when she went to the market to buy the dress and how it looked rumpled.

She came back home and worked on it, and after she wore it, many netizens praised her because the dress looked cute.

Source: Legit.ng