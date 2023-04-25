A Nigerian lady has raised an alarm over the kind of ingredients shady local restaurants use in preparing meals

She had purchased tomatoes and pepper in bulk and was where the items would be grounded when she made a startling discovery

She said some restaurants buy rotten tomatoes, pepper and onions at cheaper prices and grind them with tin tomatoes

A Nigerian woman, @talk2veee, has taken a swipe at restaurants that engage in shady food practices, wondering if it increases their profit margin.

@talk2veee made the remarks as she exposed on Twitter a shocking discovery she made while grinding her tomatoes and pepper

The said mama put used rotten tomatoes, pepper and onions. Photo Credit: @talk2veee, Guardian

She said while at a grinder, a woman came with a bowl containing things she felt belonged to the dustbin.

She said the woman instructed that the items be washed and grounded. @talk2veee accused some mama put of using rotten tomatoes, pepper and onions to make their foods and shared a video of the items the woman brought for grinding.

@talk2veee said immediately after the woman left, the grinder kept talking about how people who patronised restaurants eat rubbish.

"Bought tomatoes & pepper in bulk, stopped to grind them and I discovered something..

"I can’t accuse all restaurant owners of doing same but apparently some of them buy all these rotten tomatoes,pepper & onions at ridiculously cheap prices. Then grind & mix with tin tomatoes," her viral tweet reads.

Reactions on social media

@DopeOap said:

"That's what many of them do. That's why it's better to just eat snacks outside than buy food. Those baje tomatoes is harmful to the body.

"Even those roadside chicken. Some use dead chickens to do the barbecue.

"They buy live chickens and mix with the dead ones to sell."

@Mareeya21202518 said:

"There was this day I went to grind beans for moimoi. This woman also brought beans to grind for moimoi and akara for sale and put yams in it. I asked her "madam why you put yam nau?" She said "na moimoi for sale nau". Mind you she brought 2 buckets of beans to grind o."

@Temi_bellz said:

"One of the reasons I stopped eating from one particular “mama put” in my area. She buys overly “baje” tomatoes and pepper.. barely washes them .. she grinds them like that . Omo."

