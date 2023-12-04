A two-year-old has achieved an incredible feat by becoming the youngest female member of Mensa, the prestigious high-IQ society

The little girl's unique ability was discovered when she read words written by her father on an erasable writing tablet

Further testing revealed her exceptional reading skills, leading to IQ testing and recognition from Guinness World Records

Isla McNabb, a two-year-old girl from Crestwood, Kentucky, recently impressed a psychologist who specialises in gifted children.

The psychologist conducted IQ testing for Isla who despite her young age, amazed the psychologist, as she scored in the 99th percentile for her age group on the Stanford-Binet IQ tests at just 2½ years old.

Girl, 2, breaks Guinness World Record Photo credit: @GWR

Source: UGC

Isla's early reading skills earns her World honours

This remarkable achievement led to her being acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the world's youngest female Mensa member.

Isla's love for learning continued to grow as she improved her reading skills with favourite books like "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and "Pete the Cat."

Isla's parents are steadily rooting for their child

According to Guardian, her parents, Jason and Amanda McNabb, recognised the importance of providing her with the best support possible.

They joined Mensa to connect with other parents of gifted children and value the community it offers.

While Isla's intelligence is exceptional, her parents understand that it doesn't always translate to high achievement or social skills.

Jason said;

“At seven months of age she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked. At 18 months she learned the alphabet on her own and began to read at two years old.”

Father reveals challenges and advancements in raising Isla

Raising a child with such advanced abilities comes with its own set of challenges.

Jason McNabb, Isla's father, shared an anecdote about Isla's advanced reading skills, noting her attempt to pronounce the word "germs" with a hard G after learning it independently.

Jason also mentioned the learning curve in parenting a child with such high intelligence, including the difficulty of spelling things out to prevent Isla from understanding.

Despite these challenges, the McNabbs are committed to providing Isla with an individual education plan to give her an early start in kindergarten and support her unique abilities.

Source: Legit.ng