A pretty black lady has shared the hilarious moment her Oyinbo husband couldn't stop looking at her on a train

The lady decided to film her lover who sat opposite her and was giving her a suspicious stare

While sharing the video, she sarcastically said she already made up her mind to inform him that she was married

In her post, the lady with the handle @tosininfinityandbeyond on TikTok jokingly talked about her husband like he was a random admirer she met on a train.

Lady shares video of oyinbo husband staring at her Photo credit: @kosinfinityandbeyond/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her, the Oyinbo man was love-struck upon seeing her and his eyes were fixed on her throughout their journey.

In the trending clip, she captured the cute guy who sat opposite her while making several eye contact with her.

While sharing the video, she funnily reiterated her decision to inform him that she was already married.

She wrote:

"This guy on the train won't stop looking at me. I'm gonna have to tell him I'm already married."

Reactions as lady shares video of Oyinbo man on train

The video attracted several comments from netizens who had different things to say.

Many tagged him as her soulmate since he had his eyes fixed on her in a very cute way.

@starry_leeyah said:

"I have a feeling he's ur soul mate."

@Beccan wrote:

"Gal I was worried about you until I knew he was your husband."

@Mouse1 reacted:

"Tell him there're many single ladies here on TikTok."

@Wambo Julean replied:

"Tell him to relax you are already his."

@Loulou704 commented:

"Awwww it’s physically impossible for him to look away."

@Tracynwafor895 added:

"I can imagine you telling him hello, he would literally start to Stammer."

@Abdulaisery10 reacted:

"He is in love with you."

@Golden heart added:

"He can't take his eyes off you."

@Chika body said:

"Bro is giving, y’all should be friend he looks like the kinda friend that’s fun."

@ElormAnkwade wrote:

"I was just about to type, the next time we will see you both as a couple, until I saw the comments."

@Iamamomnow added:

"Dear Santa all I want for Christmas is for someone to look at me like that."

@Inonge said:

"His stare is giving soulmate vibe."

@Queenchubby replied:

"With his innocent face."

Watch the video below:

