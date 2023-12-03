A beautiful young lady with unique eyes has gone viral after showing off her facial beauty on the TikTok app

In a video shared via her official account, she reiterated that her eyes looked very pretty despite being far apart

The lovely clip attracted so many comments from viewers who fell in love with her pretty eyes and beauty

A pretty young lady whose eyes are a bit far apart than normal has displayed confidence and love for her eyes on TikTok.

In the video shared via her account @brikinbabe, she wore nice make-up and her eyes appeared a bit far apart than normal.

Lady gushes over her unique eyes

Despite the uniqueness of her eyes, the lady reiterated her confidence and love for how she was created.

She wrote:

"Your eyes are pretty. A little far apart so what."

Reactions as lady shows off unique eyes

This video has attracted so many reactions from netizens who admired her eyes and attested to her looking like a bratz doll.

@5starr_niyah said:

"She looks like the Bratz doll I had when I was younger."

@nNiyy reacted:

"She’s a real life bratz doll."

@Cortlin wrote:

"My sasha bratz doll I loved her so much."

@Sarah Asselin reacted:

"I don’t mean any offence with this, but you look like a Bratz doll, and I think it’s adorable."

@Amari added:

"The first thing I thought of when I saw you was Bratz Doll, you’re so stunning!"

@Lacey.Lopez said:

"My daughter said mommy she is so pretty!"

@Liyahbia said:

"My dream eye type omg eyeliner can do so much for me."

@Ry commented:

"U have a unique look kind of reminds me of Rhianna in a way."

@Prettyfacemari reacted:

"You kinda look like halle@gabby: your eye shape is so rare."

