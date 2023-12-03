Global site navigation

"I've Never Seen a Human Doll": Lady With Eyes Far Apart Trends on TikTok, Video Stuns Many
People

"I've Never Seen a Human Doll": Lady With Eyes Far Apart Trends on TikTok, Video Stuns Many

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A beautiful young lady with unique eyes has gone viral after showing off her facial beauty on the TikTok app
  • In a video shared via her official account, she reiterated that her eyes looked very pretty despite being far apart
  • The lovely clip attracted so many comments from viewers who fell in love with her pretty eyes and beauty

A pretty young lady whose eyes are a bit far apart than normal has displayed confidence and love for her eyes on TikTok.

In the video shared via her account @brikinbabe, she wore nice make-up and her eyes appeared a bit far apart than normal.

Lady shows off her unique eyes on TikTok
Lady with unique eyes Photo credit: @brikinbabe/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over her unique eyes

Despite the uniqueness of her eyes, the lady reiterated her confidence and love for how she was created.

She wrote:

"Your eyes are pretty. A little far apart so what."

Reactions as lady shows off unique eyes

This video has attracted so many reactions from netizens who admired her eyes and attested to her looking like a bratz doll.

@5starr_niyah said:

"She looks like the Bratz doll I had when I was younger."

@nNiyy reacted:

"She’s a real life bratz doll."

@Cortlin wrote:

"My sasha bratz doll I loved her so much."

@Sarah Asselin reacted:

"I don’t mean any offence with this, but you look like a Bratz doll, and I think it’s adorable."

@Amari added:

"The first thing I thought of when I saw you was Bratz Doll, you’re so stunning!"

@Lacey.Lopez said:

"My daughter said mommy she is so pretty!"

@Liyahbia said:

"My dream eye type omg eyeliner can do so much for me."

@Ry commented:

"U have a unique look kind of reminds me of Rhianna in a way."

@Prettyfacemari reacted:

"You kinda look like halle@gabby: your eye shape is so rare."

Watch the video below:

Pretty girl with shiny blue eyes trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat has got netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes. Tima Wire came in contact with the cute kid and shared her snaps on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

"Wow the girl I met today she's so beautiful with her eyeballs," Tima wrote while sharing pictures she took with the girl. On December 31, Tima made another post with the kid in the group wherein she gushed over Wasilat's eyes. When Legit.ng contacted her, Tima revealed that she met Wasilat at her mum's village.

"Her name is Wasilat although she's not anyhow related to me I just met her at my mum's village then I decided to take a shoot with and post for people to see the wonderful things God is doing." Tima added that she confirmed from the Kogi indigene's mum that it is not a disease, but that she was born that way.

Source: Legit.ng

