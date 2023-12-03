A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her

According to her, the young man forgot to mute her on WhatsApp before posting his side chick's picture on his status

The video has attracted so many comments from netizens who encouraged her to move on bravely

A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears over her boyfriend's flirtatious and unfaithful lifestyle.

In a sad video, the lady with the TikTok handle @Bhernnien cried profusely after catching him red-handed.

Lady in tears after seeing boyfriend's WhatsApp status Photo credit: @bhernnie/TikTok.

Lady shares how she found out her man was cheating

In the video, her boyfriend posted the same girl he told her not to worry about on his WhatsApp status.

She revealed that he had forgotten to mute her so she was able to view the status immediately after he posted it.

This got her heartbroken and she sat soberly in a car to weep profusely over her boyfriend's act.

She wrote:

"My bf posted the girl on his status and forgot to mute me. The girl he told you not to worry about."

Reactions as lady exposes cheating lover on WhatsApp

The video attracted comments from netizens who encouraged her to handle it bravely.

@Big Tems Self care Enthusiast said:

"Stop crying, lashes are expensive."

@Ada~Eze wrote:

"Mine begged me to have patience he will leave her what do I do?"

@Joy reacted:

"He didn’t forget."

@Hämïdät said:

"Screenshot and repost with the caption awon temi."

@Chidinma replied:

"Come here, want a hug? See your fine lash, no mind that guy jur."

@Oyinxoxo said:

"It’s always the girl they told you not to worry about."

@Convey_o reacted:

"He saved her number with mine and told me it his sister, I just found out they are getting married soon."

@Perp_luxury commented:

"He did not know that I knew he is still talking to the gal he asked me not to worry about, am trying to be strong so that I will leave."

@Favy said:

"Omo it’s everywhere babe I catch mine with the girl he said she’s too small for him to do anything with."

@Chioma001 wrote:

"My dear let me tell you he didn’t forget is just that you’re not important to him anymore same thing happened to me men!"

@Ruchi replied:

"I'm sorry but he didn't forget. it was time for you to know and move on. It's going to be hard but you will be fine don't worry."

@Peace added:

"Another day to be grateful for this single life."

Watch the video below:

Man breaks single mum's heart, cancels wedding with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother has cried out online as her relationship with her fiance hits the rocks. In the chats which she shared via her TikTok account, the young man advised her to sell off the ring because he no longer wants to marry her.

He went ahead to suggest that the single mother uses the money gotten through selling the ring to take care of her daughter.

"Favour go and sell the ring. Use it to take care of your daughter. Like I said, I have moved on. I don't need you anymore so move on as well. I gave you a ring because I wanted to and now I'm done", the man said in the chats.

