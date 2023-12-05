A female teacher who encountered one of her former pupils who had become a doctor went viral online

A video of a female teacher who met one of her former students who is now a doctor has gained attention.

The teacher took the time out of excitement to record a video with the doctor, who was dressed in his working uniform.

Female teacher meets her former student. Photo credit: @dr.akomaapc/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It was obvious that the woman was proud of the student who had gone on in life to become a medical practitioner.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Akosuaphransiska said:

“The joy of every teacher is to see his/her students succeed. That's our pride.”

OB_ Landy reacted:

“Madam is up to something.”

Glol wrote:

“This lady can talk for Africa.”

Yung God:

“That's Awesome.”

Cheltiba:

“Look sharp and fix.”

Babynayoka27:

“She's proud of u.”

