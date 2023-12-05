Global site navigation

Local editions

“She is Up to Something”: Reactions as Female Teacher Meets Her Former Student, Now Doctor, Eyes Him
People

“She is Up to Something”: Reactions as Female Teacher Meets Her Former Student, Now Doctor, Eyes Him

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A female teacher who encountered one of her former pupils who had become a doctor went viral online
  • The teacher was overjoyed to see the doctor, who wore his professional attire and decided to film a video with him
  • The woman’s pride and happiness for the pupil who had achieved his dream of becoming a medical practitioner were evident in the video

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

A video of a female teacher who met one of her former students who is now a doctor has gained attention.

The teacher took the time out of excitement to record a video with the doctor, who was dressed in his working uniform.

Photo of doctor
Female teacher meets her former student. Photo credit: @dr.akomaapc/TikTok
Source: TikTok

It was obvious that the woman was proud of the student who had gone on in life to become a medical practitioner.

Read also

“Una go turn UK to Oshodi”: Nigerians in UK university participate in trending TikTok for lecturer

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Akosuaphransiska said:

“The joy of every teacher is to see his/her students succeed. That's our pride.”

OB_ Landy reacted:

“Madam is up to something.”

Glol wrote:

“This lady can talk for Africa.”

Yung God:

“That's Awesome.”

Cheltiba:

“Look sharp and fix.”

Babynayoka27:

“She's proud of u.”

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel