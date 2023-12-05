“She is Up to Something”: Reactions as Female Teacher Meets Her Former Student, Now Doctor, Eyes Him
- A female teacher who encountered one of her former pupils who had become a doctor went viral online
- The teacher was overjoyed to see the doctor, who wore his professional attire and decided to film a video with him
- The woman’s pride and happiness for the pupil who had achieved his dream of becoming a medical practitioner were evident in the video
A video of a female teacher who met one of her former students who is now a doctor has gained attention.
The teacher took the time out of excitement to record a video with the doctor, who was dressed in his working uniform.
It was obvious that the woman was proud of the student who had gone on in life to become a medical practitioner.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Akosuaphransiska said:
“The joy of every teacher is to see his/her students succeed. That's our pride.”
OB_ Landy reacted:
“Madam is up to something.”
Glol wrote:
“This lady can talk for Africa.”
Yung God:
“That's Awesome.”
Cheltiba:
“Look sharp and fix.”
Babynayoka27:
“She's proud of u.”
Source: Legit.ng