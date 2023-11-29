A Nigerian woman has issued a warning to men to stay away from her DM as she showcases her attractive Chinese husband

In a video shared on social media, she playfully asked her husband not to smile as his dimples might attract other women

The proud wife proudly gushed over her husband in the video while reiterating her love and loyalty to him

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after warning men to stay away from her.

In a video, the proud wife showed off her handsome Chinese husband and gushed over him.

Lady gushes over her Chinese husband Photo credit: @cenchihairfactory/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Woman advises handsome Chinese husband never to smile for ladies

In the video shared on Instagram via her official account @cenchihairfactory, she advised her husband not to smile too much, as his dimples might catch the attention of other women.

Stressing further, she affectionately hyped her husband, expressing her love and possessiveness over him.

She proudly showcased her Chinese husband's appearance from head to toe and asked him to turn around.

The happy wife went ahead to express her admiration for his looks and playfully questioned other men who had tried to approach her.

Her husband blushed shyly as she continued to shower him with compliments, leaving no doubt about the love and pride she felt for him.

In her words;

“Don’t smile too much, don’t show your dimples, Girls Dey like dimples. They go Dey look you. See my husband from hair to toe. For all those people wey dey toast me, Dey send ‘hi fine girl’ for my DM, you fine reach my man? See my Husband, see man. Una wan make I leave this fine man, follow una.”

Netizens react to video of woman showcasing her Chinese husband

The video has garnered attention on social media with many users praising the couple's bond with each other.

@boxpro_ng said:

“Beautiful. Imagine a man leaving home for work with this energy. How will he have a bad day at work? All the best to you guys.”

@candyf.moses said:

“I be mumu or what, why am I smiling like this.”

@_luchyjenny reacted:

“Such a lovely family. I pray for protection, favour and blessings continue been u my love o. I be ur number fan. I too love this woman.”

@kachy_peace said:

“I love u, the way u make him feel comfortable around u is something i love.”

@regiescakesnmore said:

“No smile too much, na me come dey smile.”

@kingempiredynasty said:

“Hahahaha see me just smiling this is so cute. Cenchi you be real wahala see how you just dey disturb your fine husband. Anytime you post your husband I am always happy for you guys may peace and love never depart from your home.”

