A woman was overjoyed when her boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal and a Mercedes Benz

The romantic gesture took place at his house, where he had parked the luxury SUV with a red ribbon on it

The video of the adorable moment went viral on social media, with many people congratulating the happy couple

A woman was ecstatic when her boyfriend popped the question and gave her a Mercedes Benz as a token of his love.

He swept her off her feet with his romantic surprise at his home, where he had parked the posh SUV with a red bow on it.

Nigerian gets wowed. Photo credit: TikTok/@wowzion

Source: TikTok

He knelt down and popped the question, and she immediately said yes, bouncing up and down with excitement.

He showered her with naira notes as their friends cheered them on. She then ran to the car and got inside, admiring the interior.

The video of the adorable moment went viral on social media, with many people congratulating the happy couple.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng