A video of a young lady who paints houses for a living has gone viral on social media

The video shows her latest work at Banana Island, a luxury residential area in Lagos, Nigeria

She painted the house with different colours, creating patterns that resembled doors and windows

A video of a young lady who has a passion for painting houses has become a sensation on social media.

The video showcases her stunning work at Banana Island, an exclusive and affluent residential area in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lady at Banana Island. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She transformed the house with different colours, adding life and vibrancy to the walls. She skillfully created patterns that resembled doors and windows, giving the house a unique and artistic look.

She radiated joy and happiness, as she smiled and laughed throughout the process. The video has received a lot of attention and admiration for her creativity and talent.

Many people have expressed interest in hiring her for their own houses, or learning from her techniques. The young lady is an inspiration for how house painting can be a fun and rewarding profession.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng