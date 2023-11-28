A Nigerian woman’s journey to reunite with her long-distance lover in the US after five years captured hearts on TikTok

The woman shared a video of herself at the airport, ready to relocate permanently to the US to be with her man

She revealed that they had maintained a distance relationship for five years before she decided to travel to meet him

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who embarked on a long-awaited journey to reunite with her long-distance lover in the US after five years of separation melted hearts on TikTok.

The woman documented her emotional experience of leaving her home country and boarding a flight to the US, where her man was eagerly waiting for her.

They had 5 years of distance relationship. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaa_gift

Source: TikTok

She revealed that they had kept their love alive through a distance relationship for five years.

She finally decided to take the bold step of relocating permanently to the US to be with her man and start a new life together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video went viral on the social media platform, attracting thousands of views and comments from people who were touched by their love story.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nkajima reacted:

“Omo, five years? just 3 months and am here crying, distance relationship is not for the weak, kudos to you.”

Felixsinachi said:

“Awesome God we serve.”

User3394291091719 wrote:

“My is 4 years now, it can only be God, its not easy i swear.”

Hardesola:

“Me two years i miss my husband.”

Pamos:

“We can do this.”

User8302284981465:

“I need to get back to this video i love this song.”

ToyobabyV:

“Congratulations.”

Lady relocates her man to the US, set to live together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a woman who embraced her husband at a US airport after being apart for a long time became a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman shared her story of how they had a long-distance marriage and faced many challenges and obstacles to be together.

She finally succeeded in relocating him to the US, where they could start a new chapter of their life as a couple.

Nigerian lady who relocated abroad to meet her man shares cute video

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @vito_bani on TikTok has shared her relocation journey to Turkey to meet her man.

In the clip, she documented her journey from getting some foodstuffs, fixing her lashes, hair and nails, leaving the east to Abuja, and finally landing abroad.

The happy lady also shared how emotional it was for her to leave her family and friends behind and how she cried her eyes out.

Source: Legit.ng