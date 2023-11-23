A TikTok video that showed the story of a man who pursued a woman for 11 years before she finally accepted his proposal has gone viral

The man revealed that he met the woman at Lagos State University in 2012 and expressed his desire to be her boyfriend

In 2023, the woman agreed, and they got married and celebrated their love with a joyful dance

One of the most inspiring and heartwarming stories on TikTok is the one of a man who patiently waited for 11 years to win the heart of his dream woman.

The man shared a video that chronicled his journey of love, from the first time he met the woman at Lagos State University in 2012, to the day they tied the knot in 2023.

Couple dances happily. Photo credit: TikTok/@oppyjay_alaga

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the man never gave up on his feelings and kept expressing his interest to be her boyfriend, even though the woman was not ready to commit.

After 11 long years of persistence and dedication, the woman finally said yes to his proposal, and they became husband and wife.

The video also captured their wedding day, where they danced with joy and happiness, celebrating their love that stood the test of time.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below;

Xo66367 reacted:

“We are LASU we are proud.”

Damilola Deborah said:

“Story of my life right now even thoughwe never marry but I guess it end well.”

Highlight.ng wrote:

“Na me be best in going back to ex Sme and this man since 2018.”

Melanin commented:

“Greatest gba gba!!”

DUMEBI:

“Congratulations bro.”

Ashantelmorel:

“I no get better ex I can't go back my experience with them traumatized me till date.”

Brielle775:

“No love for LASU again.”

Two wives of same man dance happily at second wife's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video has captured the unusual wedding celebration of two women who married the same man and were seen dancing at the event.

The TikTok video showed the women dancing joyfully on the day one of them tied the knot with their shared husband.

The first wife, who was already married to the man, seemed to be very happy and did not mind that she had to share her husband with another woman.

Lady and her man gets married in simple traditional ceremony

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok video shows a simple traditional marriage ceremony conducted without much fanfare.

In the video posted by @realeric50, the lady was expressing her joy and happiness that the ceremony ended in joy.

Unlike many traditional marriage events that look elaborate and lush, the lady and her man chose to make theirs a simple affair.

Source: Legit.ng