A trending video of a beautiful Nigerian woman has caused a serious frenzy on social media

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the woman was seen walking stylishly and flaunting her beauty as someone filmed her

Social media users have reacted massively to the lovely video with many showering accolades on her

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after showing off her amazing physique and flawless skin.

In the video shared via her official TikTok account @mahra_zenith, she was captured walking stylishly inside a compound.

Gorgeous fair lady catwalks in video Photo credit: @mahra_zenith/TikTok.

Lady with unique beauty flaunts herself on TikTok

Dressed in a flowery jumpsuit and a green bag to match, she posed for the camera and gave off some stylish gestures.

While sharing the video, she added a hilarious video of an Igbo man insisting that he would never tie the knot with an ugly woman.

"Na this kind woman I want. If God wants to kill me, he should give me an ugly woman", the voice over chorused.

Reactions as lady catwalks, flaunts beauty on TikTok

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the clip.

@omaberry24 said:

"Hi sis, please are u in Lagos? I love your jumpsuit, share ur vendor or Tailor thanks."

@janefidels wrote:

"This voice deh sound like okwuluora voice."

Onyedikachi reacted:

"I have never seen this kind of beauty."

@cedarsbranch said:

"Make I save this video go sew this jumpsuit. You look beautiful btw."

@davidwhite9000 wrote:

"This girl fine forget makeup."

@iconictwin0 said:

"She is very humble, not all these small witch like me way get pride. See the way she replied all."

@ellaike4 said:

"God ooo see as I dey fall in love with my fellow gender ooo. Nne u too fine."

@solomonchidera6 added:

"Make I hear anyone disturb my ear that beautiful ones are not yet born."

Watch the video below:

Beautiful lady flaunts her transformation in few years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young and beautiful Nigerian lady has broken the internet with her incredible transformation photos.

The lady identified as @promise0904 on TikTok shared the photos on Instagram showing her growth in a few years. While sharing the photos, she revealed how her ex suddenly broke up with her and advised her to work on herself.

The photos stunned netizens on social media who expressed their disbelief over her remarkable change.

