Reactions have trailed the short video of a Nigerian fish farmer who played with fish in her pond

In the video, the lady was seen as she stepped into the pond and caught one fish without being afraid

The fish farmer told Legit.ng that fish don't bite and that she has learned many tactics for handling fish

A Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer has shown how she handles catfish in her pond.

The lady, Ikeanyi Chinaza, was spotted as she entered the fish pond without being scared.

The lady caught one fish and showed it off. Photo credit: TikTok/@mirajfoodsand_fishery.

Source: TikTok

She said in a TikTok post that fish don't bite and that they only pinch if they feel threatened.

When she entered the fish pond, she caught one of the catfish and played with it in a nice way.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Chinaza said:

"They don’t actually bite. They pinch only when they are hungry. Ok, you can call that bite, though, but then it’s pinching. There’s a tactic for handling fish. You hold them by their fin. You don’t just try to catch. You hold my the fin. When I enter the pond, the fish doesn’t harm me, maybe because I’m used to that experience. The only harm is when they pinch."

When asked if she always handled the fish by herself, she said:

"I have workers. Unless I want to record myself in the pond or examine the fish or maybe bring out a customer's order. That’s when I go into the pond."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady handles fish perfectly

@Last born said:

"How much do I need to have to start with this fish pond for the first time?"

@Mercy Ifedayo said:

"I no fit enter oo."

@Phelix said:

"I wish I could hearwhat you are saying. God bless your doings."

Man says fish farming is capital-intensive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is an Industrial Chemistry graduate from the Abia State University, Uturu, set up a fish farm.

The man named Kenneth Odoemenam told Legit.ng that fish farming is a lucrative business but that it is capital-intensive.

Kenneth said after he attended fish farming training in 2017, he started small and gradually got bigger in the business.

Source: Legit.ng