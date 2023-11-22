A young lady has sparked a debate on social media after she displayed the food items she got for N33,500

Many people found it hard to believe considering the general increase in the cost of commodities

Daring her doubters, the lady showed more food items she bought for people at mind-boggling prices in Delta

Netizens were in disbelief as a Nigerian lady showcased the foodstuffs she got for N33,500 in Delta state.

Despite the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) putting October 2023 food inflation at 31.52 %, emerging reports forecast a further rise in the price of food and commodities in 2024.

In a TikTok video, the lady, who runs Zino Foodmart, a business that helps people purchase and deliver groceries, arranged the food items into a carton.

They include six packs of spaghetti, 10kg of rice, some sachet noodles and some packets of spices. According to her, the rice alone cost N10,200.

When netizens came for her, she released a WhatsApp chat showing a customer's review after she got the fellow massive food items for N10k.

Netizens found it hard to believe

user4719867787416 said:

"You guys are not getting it the #33500 is for the rice and the the transport and the data she used in doing the video."

timat said:

"Only dat rice, pasta,oil indomie don carry that money come Benin come buy only rice and oil money don finish u nor go even see moni take carry."

zazzyMAY31 said:

"That’s 1000% not possible….not wen I went to the market with my mom some days ago."

spycon said:

"Whining only rice self don chop the 33500k dey play."

Darkrumofficial said:

"Normally if not for the bad economy those items isn't up to that amt. It is well."

Prince said:

"Hold on did you say 33,500 for all this.. which location first of all?"

Material Entertainment said:

"33,500 for naira abii for dollars because the 33,500 naira I know can’t buy all this things my dear you Dey wine me how is possible."

Lady flaunts foodstuffs she bought for N10k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had showcased the foodstuffs she got for just N10k.

In the video, the lady showed a tuber of yam which she bought for N1200, a half crate of egg which she bought for N1050 and "pomo" which she bought for N400.

Also seen in the video were sweet potatoes, pepper, onion and dried fish. But the sweet pieces of plantain which she said she bought for N500 was what caught the attention of many people.

