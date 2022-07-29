A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video in which she captured the number of food items she bought in Lagos for N10000

According to the lady who shared the video on TikTok, among the items she bought was a tuber of yam for N1200

She also bought a bunch of plantain for the sum of N500, casting doubts in the minds of some of her followers who said plantain cost more

A video showing some foodstuff bought in Lagos for the sum of N10,000 has gone viral on TikTok.

The video seen on the TikTok account of @tencredz has got many reactions as some question the price of a bunch of plantains which she said she bought N500.

Food is cheap in Lagos, some Nigerians say

In the video, the lady showed a tuber of yam which she bough N1200, half crate of egg which she bought N1050 and "pomo" which she bought N400.

Also seen in the video are sweet potatoes, pepper, onion and dried fish. But the 6 peices of pantain which she said she bought for N500 was what caught the attention of many people as they say it must cost more.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Dora Naturals said:

"That plantain is 2000 in lekki area."

@NafisatAleg said:

"Kaduna the orange would be 100, 1/2 crate egg 900, meat 500-700, sweet potato 200 but ponmo & plantain is expensive here."

@Ladexdadiva. commented:

"That plantain for 500 this period. Is the market opposite Mayfair?"

@. said:

"I don't believe these prices. From which market biko?"

@Elle_deevah reacted:

"Kai Sarah. These foodstuffs are very cheap o! You sure say I no go reach your side."

@Harikeemi said:

"The yam is not small for that price o! I got a yam that’s not big like yours for 1500 in Lagos Ijaye precisely."

