A Nigerian woman has sent social media into a frenzy after she showcased one of the challenges of caring for her quintuplets

As if they were of the age of reasoning, the woman questioned them if they ever heard she ended her mum's life

Many people could not help but gush over the beautiful babies, while others expressed concern about the financial cost of raising them

A Nigerian mum of five has taken to social media to lament over how her babies worry her.

In a video, the woman watched as the babies moved around and tried to organise them by barking orders.

She tried to get the kids to be organised. Photo Credit: @m5quintuplets

Source: TikTok

"O Lord Come down and help!!!" she captioned her TikTok video.

In the clip, she hilariously asked the kids if they ever heard that she killed her mother. The kids continued to make a noise and went quiet after some seconds.

At the time of this report, the woman's video has amassed over 215k views on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over her quintuplets

valentinamaxwell4 said:

"Oh lord I tap from this miracle babies blessings that I am next to carry my own babies Amen and Amen."

Austine Udom said:

''Wetin I happy be say all of dem fine ...if to say dem wowor ehhe for pass wahala pro max."

Slayedbyunique_hair said:

"How person go born 5 children all fine nd some only one dem born worwor."

Annette said:

"God sorry I was asking for twins but seeing these cuties pls i don’t want twins again before I go lost memory."

Marvelous Edem James said:

"Imagine enrolling them in a school where you pay 1.5m per termGod bless them and their parents."

user9794133812181 said:

"My brother has triplets all boys… we had to find their leader b4 things toned down a bit .. surprisingly it was the quieter one."

TosinDjs said:

"All I see is school fees and bills God bless them too cute."

Mum of 5 shows struggles of raising them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a mum of five had shown what she goes through in catering for them.

A video she shared revealed the enormous challenges of raising quintuplets, as the mum attempted to calm them all down but some kept wailing and waking up the others.

She also shared a word of caution to others who might envy her situation, saying that not everything that looks good is easy to cope with.

Source: Legit.ng