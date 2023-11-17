A Nigerian man revealed his Oyinbo wife and shared the reasons why he married her

He said in the video that she helped him discover his true potential and that was one of the factors that influenced his decision

The couple displayed their affection for each other in the short clip showing their deep romance

A Nigerian man proudly introduced his Oyinbo wife to the world and shared the heartfelt reasons why he chose to marry her.

He expressed in the video how she supported him in his journey of self-discovery and helped him unlock his hidden talents and abilities.

Happy couple celebrates each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@iammarvinjoe

Source: TikTok

He said that this was one of the main factors that made him fall in love with her and propose to her.

The couple showed their deep and genuine affection for each other in the heartwarming video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gabihorvath16 reacted:

“This is just an opportunity to break away from Nigeria. Money, visa. No other!”

Andywilliems said:

“I don't know...it's really true??This feeling? You are 20 yearS younger.”

Kavitapatel792 wrote:

“Where can I find handsome men like u.”

User5038884933545:

“Love knows no age race or religion. Age is just a number I'm 61 and my Nigerian man is Only 28 and we're getting married we're great together.”

Vicky bennett:

“Awww this is beautiful I love nigerians.”

Winona:

“Do you have an older brother?”

Dị Redbull 339:

“Beautiful couple.”

Lauravandermeer70:

“As long as you're having fun thats fine ,but if yoU still want childeren, I would scratch your head.”

Teresa okafor:

“So happy for you.”

Norma:

“BLESSINGS TO THOSE OF COUPLE OF LOVE BLESSING.”

Nigerian man marries oyinbo woman, blows her kiss on their wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding.

The oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video.

The cute couple posed for photos with their matching attires. Like the Yorubas, the woman had the same materials from her headgear on her shoulders.

Nigerian man marries old oyinbo woman, young ladies celebrate them

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the oyinbo woman a Nigerian got married to has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the old woman had a mini bridal shower party as Nigerian ladies celebrated with her. The man said he was happy their wedding was successful.

Seconds into the video, the woman posed with her bridesmaids.

Source: Legit.ng