Top movie stars, Mercy Johnson and Jackie Appiah, have left fans gushing over their latest collaboration

In a video that was posted on Instagram, the two actresses were seen rapping along to Nigerian star, Phyno’s song

The impressive video left many netizens gushing over the actresses and praising their rapping skills

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, and her Ghanaian colleague, Jackie Appiah, have caused a huge buzz on social media with their latest move.

Mercy Johnson had taken to her official Instagram page to surprise her fans with a video of herself with Appiah having a good time and vibing.

Fans gush over fun video of Mercy Johnson with Jackie Appiah. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Nigerian actress was seen rapping to Phyno’s hit song, Do I, before Jackie Appiah came out from a back room to join her.

Mercy and Appiah looked like they were having a very fun time together as they acted like hip-hop stars while showing off their rapping skills in the video.

In the caption of the post, Mercy Johnson explained that they were on a movie set.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Mercy Johnson and Jackie Appiah rap in fun video

The video of Mercy Johnson with Jackie Appiah was a hit among netizens with many of them trooping to the comment section to praise them for their rapping skills. Read some of their comments below:

braidsinspo_bysandra:

“Raise your hand if you watched it more than twice.”

kobirana:

“The two who were and are still the QUEENS Consistency and Hard Work .”

phynofino:

"Ndi Rap ."

nwayimmavivian:

“No mama...you don't look like you give a f**k ...two queens❤️.”

Bennyhighness:

“Respected women! hands down not !even a single negative comment.”

uzee_usman:

“Total shutdown .”

everythingteesvogue.ng:

“Who join this Two together?Something is about to Happen Oh.”

survivors_inspirational_haven:

“So our Queen J can dance.”

laura._adjoa:

“Gorgeous women .”

beyondbeautifultours:

“Killing it steadily Mama... Don't Play Guys!!!”

trendycakeaffairs:

“My screen goddesssssss.”

Source: Legit.ng