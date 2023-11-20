A young mother has captured the hearts of viewers after showcasing her father's unwavering love for her son

Despite initially expressing concerns about her pregnancy, her father not only accepted her but has become inseparable from his grandson

The heartwarming video sparked reactions from netizens who have also experienced the profound support of their fathers during pregnancy

A beautiful lady has posted a touching video showing off the love her biological father has for her baby.

The young woman identified as @me.llow31 on TikTok revealed that her father had threatened to send her away if she became pregnant.

Dad accepts daughter's child, bonds with baby

After she got pregnant, her father's reaction was far from what she had expected.

He not only accepted her but embraced his new role as a grandfather with open arms and so much love.

The TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment Mellow's father cared for and bonded with his grandson.

From feeding the baby to carrying him wherever he goes, the inseparable bond between grandfather and grandson was evident.

Netizens react as lady displays her father's love for grandson

The video served as a testament to the transformative power of love and the unbreakable bond between family members.

Many shared heartwarming stories of fathers who initially had concerns but ultimately embraced their roles as loving and doting grandfathers.

@Dk Mahasele said:

“Mine kicked me out, said I must go stay with baby daddy, who abused me, my baby passed same day after birth "2012/01" still hurts never.”

@Home_with_Lebogang reacted:

“My dad doesn't want to give me my child back, and they have been together for a year. she is now calling him papa.”

@Lindiwe Makasi said:

“My dad ended up saying the child is his, I'm a child myself.”

@Zukiswa Hlubikazi Tr said:

“My stepdad loves my son so much that even if he went to drink he comes back early with some "boy I missed you ngashiya ama beer" forever grateful.”

@Edinah wa yessu said:

“Mine can't look at my baby at all she lived for 6years and died but my dad didn't go for burial.”

@MamChabby said:

“Lol and mine too and after gn birth he was buying her formula milk.calln her Sboshwa "inmate" cz we always indoors.”

