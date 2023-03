In a heartwarming and momentous occasion, a 98-year-old woman was graced with the opportunity to meet her great-great-great-granddaughter for the first time

A true matriarch of her family, MaeDell has been blessed with more than 230 great-grandchildren, a testament to her enduring legacy

Captured in a poignant photograph that captures the essence of this precious moment, MaeDell is depicted cradling the tender 7-week-old Zhavia Whitaker

This heartening encounter was made even more special by the presence of the baby's doting mother, adoring aunt, devoted grandmother, and proud great-grandmother

A touching and heartwarming family photo has gone viral on social media, depicting a rare and cherished occasion of six generations of women from the same family coming together.

MaeDell Taylor Hawkin got the chance to hold her great-great-great-granddaughter, Zhavia Whitaker, for the first time. Photo: Sheryl Blessing.

Six generations in one photo

The photo was snapped by Sheryl Blessing, the granddaughter of MaeDell Hawkins, who shared it on her Facebook account.

The image quickly spread across social media, capturing the hearts of many people who were touched by the family's enduring love and devotion for one another.

While the family did not intend for an "all-female" visit, the trip turned out to be a remarkable gathering of women from different generations.

However, coordinating travel and schedules was challenging, as half of the women in the photo live out of state.

Despite this, the family was able to come together to spend three precious hours with MaeDell Hawkins, catching up and making memories together.

Photo is testament to strength.

Hawkins, who was admitted to a nursing home after a nasty fall at home two years ago, was overjoyed to hold her great-great-great-granddaughter and spend quality time with her loved ones.

Hawkins, who was born and raised in Kentucky, had to take on household responsibilities at a young age when she married her first husband, Bill Taylor, at just 16 years old.

Bill Taylor, who was 50 years old at the time, had ten children and needed someone to take care of his kids after his wife passed away, giving birth to twins.

MaeDell Hawkins stepped in as a mother figure and eventual children of her own.

She had to raise her children without many of the modern conveniences that people take for granted today, including running water, indoor toilets, electric stoves, washing machines, radiators, and window insulation.

This photo is a testament to the strength, resilience, and enduring love of the women in MaeDell Hawkins' family, and it has touched the hearts of many people around the world.

