A lady has resigned from her job after working at the same company for four years and six months

In a heartfelt video, she expressed a mix of emotions but believes that it is time for new opportunities and is ready to embrace them

With faith in bigger plans ahead, she leapt at a fresh start and shared her experience on TikTok

A resilient woman on TikTok has shared her decision to resign from her job after dedicating four years and six months to the company.

In the TikTok video, the woman identified as @_franciscaak expressed a range of emotions.

Lady quits her job after years Photo credit: @franciscaak/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in sober mood as she quits job after years

She acknowledged feeling a bit sad but believed that the time had come for her to move on and explore new opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Franciscaak mentioned that she resigned the previous day and planned to return to her workplace to bid farewell and return her work laptop.

This act symbolised the closure of one chapter in her life and the beginning of a new one.

While Franciscaak admitted to feeling a bit sad about leaving her job, she also expressed excitement and readiness for the new opportunities that lay ahead.

She said:

“So after four years and six months of working at the same company, I have finally decided to resign. I resigned yesterday and today I’m going to take my work laptop to my workplace and then I will say goodbye. So cheers to new beginnings.

"Honestly I don’t know how to feel, I’m a bit sad but I believe the time to move has come and I just need to say goodbye and take the leap towards new opportunities.

"Quitting my job was one of the most difficult decisions I ever made. However, I know God has bigger plans for me and I am ready for them!"

Reactions as lady quits job after 4 years

Netizens commented on her faith and confidence in a higher power guiding her towards a brighter future.

@Hassan said:

“You are so brave young pretty girl.”

@vonts said:

“Woahhhh!! I've wondered why I haven't seen you, good luck!”

@Chisweet22 reacted:

“This is a bold step ,there is time for everything.”

@YourzTruly_Flo reacted:

“Honestly 4 years in one company in our generation is like 30 years in marriage - it's rare. So well done!”

@Mr.ITunes said:

“Come quit in Ghana.. you're done.”

@ejdemontagueproperty said:

“Omg I remember you, you stayed with me whilst you were waiting for your new home. Best of luck lovely xx.”

@Echomaxel said:

“Hemmm I don't what to say dear.. I hope you’re fine?”

@Afeisha God'annointed Jordan said:

“This how I feel right now with the job I work for 10 years.”

Watch the video below:

Lady resigns, packs her bags, relocates to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got a fully-funded scholarship to study for her PhD at Claremont Graduate University, USA. The lady, Vee Kativhu, posted photos showing when she relocated from Oxford, UK, to the USA.

Vee revealed that she is going to the USA to get a degree in Education Leadership and Policy. She said the PhD would make her an expert in her field, and she expressed her joy for the journey so far. Vee revealed that years back, her school teacher once told her she was not good enough.

Her words:

"I’m actually going to be a Dr of Education, a PhD holder, An expert in my field. Wow. The funny part is a few years ago, my teacher told me I shouldn’t even bother applying to Oxford University for my undergrad because I wasn’t ‘good enough'."

Source: Legit.ng