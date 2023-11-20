A heartwarming TikTok video showed a little girl feeding her sister’s son like a mother

The little girl sat in the garden with the boy on her lap, spooning food into his mouth

She fed the little boy with care and skill, demonstrating her qualities as a brilliant and meticulous young daughter

A touching video on TikTok captured the sweet moment when a little girl took on the role of a mother and fed her sister’s son with love and patience.

The little girl sat on the veranda of the compound, holding the boy securely on her lap.

The little girl was said to be good at it. Photo credit: TikTok/@that_fearless_girl

Source: TikTok

She gently spooned some food from a plate into his mouth, making sure he swallowed it before giving him more.

She fed the little boy with such care and skill, as if she had done it many times before, that it revealed her qualities as a brilliant and meticulous young daughter who could help her family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User3611810673581 reacted:

“Nobody is talking about her beauty.”

Ramlah said:

“This one na old woman.”

Eunice:

“Na old woman she be o see how she's doing perfectly.”

Shugabee24:

“She's the best, very hard to find.”

Jejemoni:

“I followed you because of her.”

Miyonne:

“the part where she licked the spoon,na that part sweet me pass...l loveeee.”

Tawiah:

“She is also enjoying some.”

Tricia:

“As we are feeding we are also eating.”

Sunshiney 9:

“Where u go na there u go chop go.”

Paloma:

“Buy one get one free.”

Arizonabill1:

“That boy na her investment.”

