A Nigerian mother has stirred hilarious reactions on TikTok over her unexpected action toward her twin boys

The funny mother was taking tea at home when the little boys who love food ran to her to taste her cup

Despite knowing that the tea was still hot, the mother fed the tea to one of the boys and he immediately ran off after tasting

A Nigerian mother identified as @lifewiththetwins on TikTok playfully dealt with her twin boys who love eating.

The woman complained about the twins always coming around her whenever she brings out food to eat.

Mum slams twin boys who love food Photo Credit: @lifewiththetwins

In a funny video making rounds online, she was taking hot tea when the boys came around her. She quickly fed one of them the tea and he squeezed his face after tasting it.

She stretched out the spoon to feed the other twin but he hit the spoon out of her hand and ran off. He knew it was hot.

After some seconds, one of the twins came back to fight her. He picked up a pair of slippers and this action kept everyone in stitches.

TikTok users react to viral video

@slayforchrist said:

"The second one na mike Tyson ooo. It's everywhere my sister."

@bestkollektion wrote:

"Why are they running? They should come and eat now. Your boys are cute anyway."

@nethways wrote:

"So funny leave the boys alone and share your food with them ASAP."

@ikoko446 reacted:

"The other boy is so smart, he did don't even bother to taste it cos he saw his brother reaction after tasting."

@phung_nguyen45 commented:

"With all this cuteness in this amazing video, someone unfortunate would still say something bad about this video."

@edwin_king7 added:

"Back in those days, my mum wittell me t go and call omuru nwa eri nri. I go waka the whole compound tire."

@kingcalmness said:

"Where is the second guy running to. I am guessing the one that came back to fight should be d younger twin."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman promises to sue her twin kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum tired of how her kids follow her everywhere in the house has stirred reactions online. In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the mother spoke to the twins in a matter-of-fact manner.

She asked them why they keep following her everywhere. The babies stayed on the floor, wondering why their mother was suddenly serious. The mother said that they kept invading her privacy.

She stated that they still followed her to the toilet. While speaking, one of the babies crawled away from sight. The woman commanded him to come back and he did.

