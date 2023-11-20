Without any fear, a Nigerian youth openly bragged about doing internet fraud (known locally as yahoo yahoo) as an occupation

While being interviewed, he went on to give out his state of origin, location and an estimate of the millions in his account

Many people who watched the video blasted him for being shameless about earning money through fraud

In a viral video, a young Nigerian man openly admitted to doing internet fraud and shed light on his wealth.

TikToker, @dolchex_official, accosted the youth who was in his car and had an interview with him wherein he spilled about his yahoo occupation.

Cotomistos bragged about doing yahoo as an occupation. Photo Credit: @dolchex_official

The young man gave out his name as Cotomistos, adding that he is from Anambra but resides in Delta.

When asked about his occupation, he replied:

"I'm a yahoo boy."

The interviewer further asked Cotomistos about how much he has in his account and he revealed it is around N21 million.

Cotomistos said he is not on any social media platform. The video did not sit well with many.

Watch the video below:

People blasted the young man

Precious said:

"Efcc are on the way to search for you . Asaba na small place."

Wisdom David145 said:

"Is that not a confession that can aid an arrest?

"Or abi yahoo is now a legal job?

"Oh, sorry, na yahoo government we dey now sha."

peterwest said:

"This guy na my side him dey stay ooo, make God protect us wey dey stay here ooo."

FABIAN said:

"Una one turn yahoo to legal and official work o."

AppyNewYear said:

"When EFCC pick am naw, e no go remember interview wey e do to brag o."

moneymagnet said:

"You do Yahoo na only 21million you get."

stanleyamanii said:

"Isn't from Anambra state because Anambra people get sense."

