In a bid to fix his problem of not having beards, a man decided to do a transplant and this stunned netizens

A video seen online showed how the beardless man's face became totally different after the successful transplant

Many people who watched the video seemed not too pleased with the man's action, while others encouraged such for beardless folks

An unidentified man caused a stir online as he underwent a beard transplant in a bid to get full beards.

Save for a tiny moustache, the man had no strand of hair under his jaws and this perhaps made him insecure.

He underwent a transplant to get full beards. Photo Credit: @the_Lawrenz

X influencer, @the_Lawrenz, shared a video on the platform showing when the man underwent the surgery and his new look.

After the surgery, it was observed he had full beards. The man was all smiles as he showed off his transformation.

How does beard transplant work?

According to Treatment Rooms London, a beard hair transplant is a procedure that takes hair from a part of the body, usually at the back of the scalp, and is transplanted to the beard area.

Healthline explained there are two main approaches a surgeon takes to carry out a beard transplant and they are follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit transplantation (FUT).

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the beard implant

@uniquebeautydre said:

"Definitely a transplant and I definitely support this. Do whatever makes you happy and feel more confident."

@RealLaxgidi said:

"Something wey I dey cry of money I spend every month in shaving, that's what this man went and do surgery to get."

@instinctofawolf said:

"Just to clarify any man that feels the need to apply artificial things to beautify themselves has the tendencies of being gay."

@ballvicGS said:

"Oh wow.

"This is a success.

"Like his beards line, perfect."

@VDeliverer said:

"His face after the surgery you go know say na blockus hair."

