Popular comedian I Go Save has undergone a hair transplant, and he is all excited about it as he shared a new picture of himself

I Go Save revealed the hair transplant cost over eight million naira, adding that it was a well-spent amount

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the comedian, have taken to his comment section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popular known as I Go Save is currently making headlines over a new picture of himself.

The comedian who seems to have done something about the bald spots on his head said he underwent a hair transplant, which he said cost $20,000 (when converted to naira amounted to over eight million).

I Go Save shares new picture. Credit: @igosave

Source: Instagram

I Go Save shared a recent photo of him with a full head of hair while tagging it ‘New me.’

The comedian added in his caption that the transplant money is the "best $20,000 ever spent".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“Best $20,000 well spent Hair transplant so lit New me.. How you see am?”

See the post below:

Fans react as I Go Save undergoes hair transplant

iamharrysong:

"I still Dey look the picture save ? Is this you? "

lawrence_emareyo:

"Omehn…I no sure say this one dey real,If na true then wahala dey oooo..."

moyolawalofficial:

"I am very confused...please who is this?"

buchicomedian:

"@igosave i love it!! the hair come make ur nose ugly .. remove ur open teeth.. ur lower lip swell up.. bags under ur eyes .. then ur ear come small.. u when no dey hear word before .."

ibhade_omogbai_:

"We no go gree ooooo who carry our jite oooooo."

caesarxle:

"Omo see my guy, well spent indeed ooo, looking more handsome ❤️❤️❤️."

I Go Save taunts Ubi Franklin

Popular Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin, and his exchange with comedian, I Go Save trended on social media following the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama at the Oscars.

Taking to social media, I Go Save shared a chat from Ubi and how the socialite threatened to expose his family’s secrets if he doesn’t apologise to him.

In the chat, someone had sent Ubi a message, claiming that I Go Save does not take care of his wife and kids who are in Austria and that the lady does everything herself because she is on government benefits.

Source: Legit.ng