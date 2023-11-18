A young pretty lady was glad that replying to a man's DM turned out well for her as the man proposed

Apart from marrying her and starting a family with the lady, the man also bought her an expensive Lamborghini

Many people who watched her video said that her relationship was one of those few that turned out well in the end

A pretty lady has shown how the decision to reply to a man's message on time changed her life forever.

Making a video about it, the lady (@leletinkosi_sa) showcased the sweet life she had been enjoying since the man married her.

The lady showed off the bouquet the man bought for her. Photo of lambo on the right is only for illustration. Photo source: @leletinkosi_sa, Getty Images/VCG, Contributor

Source: TikTok

Lady gets Lamborghini after replying man's DM

In the clip, she also showed off the Lamborghini car the man got for her. They also had a cute kid together.

Many people who watched her story said that her life changed for the better after getting into the relationship.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

XolileMabaso joked:

"Where didi you get that, is it from amazon?"

Ntandoyakhe Londeka said:

"Leleti you have such a beautiful baby."

black.bat.flower said:

"The only relationship that went right."

MaRadebe Mzukulu KA said:

"Your son looks soo much like your brother."

simcha said:

"Thanks for the fyp cleanse Queen. This is for me."

kabelomasudubanye said:

"We need to see the positive side of this sound."

Jesus girl said:

"The only one that matters."

Mmabutsi said:

"Thank you for showing the beautiful side of this sound cause wow."

NomfundoNdimande said:

"I just need a man to love me. Angifuni Mali I just need love."

Amandahdoesitbetter said:

"Something positive for a change I have anxiety when it comes to this trend, but this gives me hope."

Mmabutsi said:

Lady suffered with boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady in a video showed how her boyfriend was in 2020 when he was still hustling.

The man was a public transport driver. The lady joked that nobody saw her when she was being an understanding girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng