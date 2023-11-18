A lady could not hold back her tears when she realised everything she had paid handsomely for was fake

The lady cried as she arranged the fake goods on a table, thinking of how she easily lost thousands of naira

Many Nigerians tried to help her by giving her tips on how to fix the devices that she bought from abroad

A Nigerian businesswoman was disappointed after she imported some 20 humidifiers from China, which turned out fake.

After arranging the humidifiers on a table as if they were for sale, the lady stood dejectedly beside them as she cried.

The lady wiped her tears in a video. Photo source: @perfumesellerwithvibes

Source: TikTok

Importing Humidifiers from China

She (@perfumesellerwithvibes) wiped her tears and checked out the goods again. She was so in shock that none of the devices worked.

After seeing her video, many people tried to offer her some troubleshooting advice to get the humidifier to work, but none solved the situation. She regretted her business decision.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

andrewfranklin496 said:

"Change d cords..it will work."

Shally said:

"When importing, pay a separate company to check quality before shipping."

Perfume shop in Yaba said:

"It happened to me I had to buy a separate cord for it."

Edithstarr_ said:

"So sorry about that, I pray that God replenishes all that has been lost. I recently got scammed too and I know how it feels."

aurora__polished said:

"Try and see if you can change their batteries."

The lady replied:

"Okay i will try that but they are not rechargeable."

TEMITAYO said:

"Sending you a hug, for this my God will restore to you sevenfold."

Vicoleman said:

"A good electronic electrician can help."

Kisumu watch station said:

"Nothing is impossible to sell. Just strategy. If you bought it. Then you can sell it."

Diamond said:

"U can return it except u bought through an agent thou if it's a good agent they can help u return it and get a change or refund."

Man imported house from China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man made a video to capture the container home he ordered from China which arrived in his country. A big truck brought it.

The TikTok influencer (@kylethomas) said he shipped it from AliExpress. As he spoke excitedly about the house in the TikTok clip, the trailer carrying the home was seen in the background.

Source: Legit.ng