Lovers of luxury cars around the world don't mind the amount of money a whip costs, as long as they are getting value for their money. There are cars whose prices are capable of sustaining anyone for the rest of their lives.

Legit.ng presents six most expensive cars in 2021

1. 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO

The 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is worth a whopping $70,000,000 (N28,806,400,000). The car is historical and only 36 of them were made between 1962 and 1963.

According to Luxe Digital, the specific Ferrari that’s the most expensive in the world was victorious in the Tour de France.

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive car in the world. Photo credit: Luxe Digital

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

This is the second most expensive car in the world. It is sold for $18,700,000 (N7,695,424,000).

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire has a carbon-fibre shell that’s sculpted by hand, a quad-turbo W16 8.10L engine that produces 1500 horsepower, and an acceleration of 0-100kph (0-60mph) in 2.4 seconds.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire is worth $18,700,000. Photo credit: Luxe Digital

3. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

This adorable car that stands 21 inches tall is the third most expensive car in the world and it is sold for $17,600,000 (N7,242,752,000).

The car's frame is entirely formed of carbon fibre.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is an adorable luxury car. Photo credit: Luxe Digital

4. Bugatti Centodieci

Only ten of Bugatti’s 2021 Centodieci will be sold despite the high price. The car is worth a whopping $9,000,000 (N3,703,680,000).

Each of the hypercars has found a buyer already.

Bugatti Centodieci is worth $9,000,000

5. Bugatti Divo

Bugatti Divo is the fifth most expensive car in the world and it is worth $6,000,000 (N2,469,120,000). The car houses an 8.0L W-16 engine with four turbochargers.

The Bugatti Divo has 1500 horsepower, an acceleration of just over 0-100kph (0-62mph) in 2.4 seconds.

Bugatti Divo is the fifth most expensive car in the world. Photo credit: Luxe Digital

6. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is sold for $5,740,000 (N2,362,124,800). The car provides speed and power alongside the beauty that truly makes a Bugatti a Bugatti.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 plus is a beauty to behold. Photo credit: Luxe Digital

