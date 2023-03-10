A short video seen on TikTok showed a courageous man walking on a rope fastened to two houses

In the video, a lot of crowd gathered to watch the man as he successfully achieved the spectacular feat

When the video was posted on TikTok, it gained a lot of traction and got over 9k likes from his fans

A courageous young man who walked on a rope like a spider has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, which was posted by @yopeenasibumwanak, the man climbed on the rope and people thought he would fall.

The man successfully walked on the rope. Photo credit: TikTok/@yopeenasibumwanak.

Source: TikTok

A crowd of supporters gathered to watch as the man performed the spectacular show of strength and focus.

Man goes viral on TikTok after walking on rope

The spectators watched while holding their breath to see what would happen to the man, but he refused to fall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The rope was fastened to two houses across the road, and the man successfully walked from the beginning to the end of it.

He was shaking when he got to the middle, but he continued to hold on and ultimately refused to give up on the mission.

He was not holding his hands on anything, as he walked without any support, and succeeded.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Eric Quansah147 said:

"No be juju be this."

@user4214821804301 commented:

"I never thought he could do it."

Video shows man performing acrobatic moves

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was called a black panther because of his impressive acrobatic moves.

The man performed the feat in a public place and little children gathered to watch his spectacular moves.

In the video, the man leapt up into the air and turned several times before landing on the ground.

The way he jumped and how high he got made people to praise his amazing strength.

More interesting was that the man landed on his feet just like a cat, not allowing his back to touch the ground.

The video went viral on TikTok and got a large number of views and comments from people who became the man's fans.

Source: Legit.ng