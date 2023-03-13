A young man seized many people's attention when he shared a jacket that can also be carried as a bag

The young man said that the bag is mainly for aesthetics as a fashion accessory and not as a means of storage

Many TikTokers who were interested in his bag wanted to know how long it took him to make it and if he had them in different colours

A young and creative man (@greatedmahlanguii) has showcased a special side bag that he made. He said that the bag could serve two purposes.

Seconds into a video he shared, the man pulled out the bag and turned it into a jacket that matched his outfit.

People loved the idea that the jacket can be carried as a side bag. Photo source: @greatedmahlanguii

Beautiful jacket and side bag

Converting the bag into a jacket and vice versa makes carrying the cloth easier than having it folded on one's hand.

His video raised many questions, as some people advised him to patent his work if he owns the idea.

Watch his video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1700 comments with more than 160,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dunn asked:

"I get the concept, but when you wanna wear the jacket, where do you put the things that were in the bag?"

He replied:

"You put nothing in the bag it was meant to carry the jacket."

Lerato said:

"Perfect for crazy weather when you go 2 groove sunny and late it get cooler."

Maremo Violin said:

"This is fire, I need one."

Xola Nkabinde said:

"So creative!!!!! God bless your efforts and creativity!!!!"

Owamiaphile16 said:

"Nah this is nice please try & make a black one it will be more nicer."

