A little black boy's creative backpack he rocked to school has turned him into an internet sensation

The young lad stormed his school with a stadium backpack on his bag and sure caught the eyes of many

A social media user who shared snaps of the boy with his stadium backpack said she found him at her brother's school

It is not an everyday occurrence that one sees a stadium backpack in school and this is why a boy with one has caused a stir on the net.

A tweep with the handle @tteexo_ shared on Twitter photos of the little black boy rocking his stadium backpack.

Netizens hail his parents' creativity. Photo Credit: (@tteexo_)

Source: Twitter

She gushed over it as she revealed that she found him at her brother's school.

Her tweet blew on the platform, with over 244k likes and more than 17k retweets as of the time of making this report.

Netizens appreciated the boy's parents for their creativity in coming up with the backpack - they probably concluded his parents made it since they hadn't seen it anywhere before.

See the blown tweet below:

Netizens reactions

@JSmiithBro said:

"Ion know if this is a competition but give this boi First Place! Bro even got the overhead lights cooooome on the detail in this.

"Don’t let him have a removable dome ceiling."

@artialipjr said:

"I'm going to tell you too, I ever made some arts of work that I brought to school not for flexing but it's a science homework and I made a typical house cardboard with 4 lamps on the roof and I also put 2 lightswitch with battery has AA type of 1,5 volt. It's really fun for me."

@ClumsyHumane_ said:

"I mean sure he probably did not make the entire thing but that process of working on the project with your parents/family is what makes it unique.

"Did you really never experience things like these as a kid?"

@ihave2catsjklol said:

"Spending time with his loving family and being creative is more valuable than anything he will get out of school the whole year. Shut down public schools and replace them with chilling in the park. We can still make backpack arenas for show and tell. Great job all involved!"

