The cash prizes given to the best graduating students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, have caused quite a stir on social media.

In a list of prizes that was shared by @instablog9ja, the Sir Odumegwu Memorial Prize gave three best graduating students N1,500 to share among themselves.

Best graduating students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, shared ridiculous amounts of money among themselves. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

One of the students graduated from the Department of Accountancy while the two others finished from the Department of Banking and Finance. The three of them graduated with 4.63 CGPA.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Prize also awarded N1,000 to the best graduating student in the Department of Accountancy.

Two students were awarded N1,000 to share between themselves. One of them was the best graduating student of the Department of Banking and Finance, Okoye Emmanuel Obinna, who also got a share of N500 from the Sir Odumegwu Memorial Prize.

Many share their thoughts

@cool_nelson said:

"Nigeria would never seize to amaze me. SMH."

@sir_eltee commented:

"See the price for being the best in academics, but when it’s for a tv show, it’s mind blowing. We have our priorities wrong in this country!"

@z.i.n.n.yy wrote:

"Unn is a disgrace."

@topman_tech said:

"This is sad. If it's a reality tv show now you'll see millions. Sigh and fans giving this and that."

@omy_lady commented:

"And they still want us to value education more than BBnaija?"

Source: Legit