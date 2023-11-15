A mother of three has bagged a degree in pharmacy from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) in style

The fresh graduate, who is the wife of an Anglican priest, emerged as the best graduating student with a 4.8 CGPA

More details have emerged about the history-making woman who is now the cynosure of all eyes and an inspiration to many

Ezinne Anieto, a mother of three, has emerged as Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK)'s best graduating student in pharmacy.

Ezinne's husband's brother, Ozii Baba Anieto, broke the news on Facebook excitedly as he celebrated her academic feat.

Ezinne Anieto finished with a 4.8 CGPA. Photo Credit: Ozii Baba Anieto, Onyii Cindy Umeh

According to Ozii, she finished with a 4.8 CGPA. He took pride in the family's surname which he described as having great value. :

"4.8 GPA.

"Best Graduating Student.

"Pharmacy.

"Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

"Whenever you mention Anieto, stress the last letter. Even if there's nothing in a name, there is something in a Surname.

"My brother's wife...

"Ezinne Anieto!!!

"Anieto.... Still."

It is Ezinne Anieto's third degree

According to , Ezinne is a minister and is married to an Anglican priest.

The blog added that it is her third degree as she previously obtained a second class upper degree in microbiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a master’s degree in infectious disease immunology from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

People celebrate Ezinne Anieto

Udoka Aronu said:

"Congratulations! Ochiora, God is Faithful indeed!

"We are proud of you and your accomplishments keep up the amazing work ."

Uju Oji Okezie-Ekpeh said:

"This was exactly the words I was expecting from Ozii Baba Anieto when I heard the news. He didn't disappoint me.

"Congratulations Ochiora Ezinne! A great one indeed!"

Juliet Udo said:

"Nwunye nwa m a big congratulations. Everybody knows that your brain is very sharp. You are going into the next level."

Davina Chinweokwu said:

"She's my sisters friend! I wondered when I saw the last name.

"Pls add she has a B.Sc and M.Sc ohhh. Congratulations to her ."

Ikechukwu Chukwurah said:

"Congratulations Dear.

"We are proud of you and your accomplishments keep."

Ogochukwu Nzekwesi Anochie said:

"Congratulations to her it's the Lord's doing and it's marvelous in our eyes. Am not surprised because she has sharp brain."

