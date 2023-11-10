Lady breaks down as boyfriend breaks up with her after borrowing him N150k
A heartbroken woman weeps bitterly as her boyfriend dumps her after borrowing a whopping N150K from her.
The generous girlfriend lent her boyfriend the money when he was in a tight spot, hoping that he would repay her eventually as they were deeply in love.
But to her dismay, the guy ended their relationship in a shocking twist.
