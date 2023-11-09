In an unfortunate event, a man was killed by a robot at a pepper sorting plant in South Korea

A man has been killed by a robot at a pepper sorting plant in South Korea, after it mistook him for a box of vegetables, according to BBC reports.

The victim, a robotics company employee in his 40s, was inspecting the robot’s sensor operations on Wednesday night, when the machine grabbed him and crushed his face and chest against the conveyer belt, Yonhap news agency said.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead

The robot was designed to lift boxes of peppers and transfer them onto pallets. The man had been checking the sensor ahead of a test run scheduled for Friday, but the robot malfunctioned and failed to differentiate him from the boxes, the agency reported, citing police.

The incident occurred at the Donggoseong Export Agricultural Complex in South Gyeongsang province, which owns the plant.

An official from the complex expressed condolences to the victim’s family and called for a “precise and safe” system to be established.

This is not the first time a robot has caused injuries or death in South Korea. In March, a man in his 50s was seriously injured after getting trapped by a robot while working at an automobile parts manufacturing plant.

Some experts have warned of the potential dangers of robots as they become more advanced and autonomous.

In 2017, a group of artificial intelligence researchers and ethicists issued an open letter calling for a ban on lethal autonomous weapons, or “killer robots”, that could select and attack targets without human intervention.

They argued that such weapons would pose a threat to international security and human rights, and could spark a new arms race.

