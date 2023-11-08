A young lady has narrated how her cousin’s switch to a public school affected her negatively

She revealed that her cousin was shocked by the poor level of English among the students at the new school, unlike her previous school

The girl expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation and said she had a terrible day after witnessing what happened

Young girl laments after going to secondary school. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessing_bb

Source: TikTok

The girl, who was unhappy with the new environment, confessed that she had a horrible day after experiencing the culture shock.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adejoke26 reacted:

"This is not even funny, this is a normal life in public school and it's bad, govt needs to do better."

Debbie Ikpe said:

"Awwwnn, why did she have to change?"

Meijiddah Ismail wrote:

"From her voice eh yoU could tell she's had enough already Baby girl is tired."

Tosayen commented:

"Who else is hearing paw paw."

Tess:

"Please ooo we want her out of that school."

Big BabyT:

"I can relate. Moving from private school to government school is not easy o."

Jennysite:

"So she don't understand Igbo but she speaks and understand another man's language."

Kosisochukwu:

"I go contribute her school fees make she go back that private sch Abeg before them use lgbo spoil my baby girl."

Chubby Lambo9:

"Awww, I don't know the reason for the school switch but she sounds so well even her small small dictions. I hope it doesn't change the way she speaks."

Praise63637:

"Are u from akwa ibom?? cos am seeing Emediong."

Thatgirl _koko:

"Awwwn,it's how she innocently expressed herself."

Source: Legit.ng