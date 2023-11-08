A hilarious video of a baby girl who climbed onto her younger sister’s lap as if she was the older one has gone viral on social media

The adorable clip shows the two sisters sitting on a sofa, with the younger sititng behind

Suddenly, the older one decides to sit on her sister’s lap, much to her annoyance

Cute little babies do funny things. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialchristiani

Source: TikTok

Suddenly, the older one decides to sit on her sister’s lap, pretending to be the baby. The younger one is not amused by her sister’s prank and tries to push her off and tells her to get down, but the older one seems to have a lot of fun in her new position.

The video has tickled the funny bones of many netizens, who found the sisters’ antics very adorable and hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MonieO reacted:

"Baby fever ethey're beautiful dolls."

Diamond Chic said:

"She looked at you like girl this my best friend, she okay!"

Breemocha wrote:

"Omg I want a pair. They are so beautiful."

Rae commented:

"She's like "this is my twin."

Ari B:

"That touch on the face "sorry for squishing you sis."

Jazzmecia:

"Lol babies so funny,, she had the nerve to sit on her and give her a little scratch on the face."

Tae:

"I did this for 9 months and she never complained, so why are you?"

Keshia:

"Baby say a lap is a lapits win."

Shea:

"Adorable Perfect Picture."

Source: Legit.ng