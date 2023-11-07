A TikTok video of a 22-month-old boy who can solve complex maths problems has gone viral

The toddler, who seems to be enjoying his learning session, answers the difficult questions set by a woman with ease

He lies on the bed with a pen in his hand and writes down the correct answers without hesitation

A TikTok video of a 22-month-old boy who has a remarkable talent for maths has gone viral on the social media platform.

The video shows the toddler, who is barely two years old, solving complex maths problems with ease and confidence.

Little boy shows his incredible talent. Photo credit: TikTok/@devanlovesnumbers

Source: Instagram

The boy lies on the bed with a pen in his hand and a notebook in front of him.

He listens attentively to the questions set by a woman, who is presumably his mother, and writes down the correct answers without any hesitation or error.

The questions include addition, subtraction, multiplication and division of two-digit numbers, as well as fractions and decimals.

The boy’s amazing skills have impressed and amazed many TikTok users, who praised his intelligence and curiosity.

Watch the video below:

