A video of a little girl making her face up has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions among netizens

In the video shared by whom appears to be the mother, the little girl is seen working with diligence on her face

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend the young glam talent

This is the era of catching them young, and for one Caribbean mum, her daughter will not be left out.

Makeup artist, @makeupbyneka_divine_glow, took to social media to share videos of her 8-year-old daughter, who is fast becoming a talented makeup artist.

The little girl's makeup skill has impressed netizens Credit: @makeupbyneka_divine_glow

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, the little girl is seen working on her eye shadow game, and then she proceeds to apply foundation.

By the end of the video, we see the young girl with a perfectly made-up face.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of 8-year-old girl making up her face

akeredoluajarat:

"Wow so beautiful."

oyegoldfabricsnstyle:

"Welldone girlll."

danajenniceartistry:

"She’s already doing better than some adults that I know."

imported_choclate:

"She held the brushes like a professional."

jgoldspropertiesnigeria:

"Omooo the Nigerian olden days mother in my will not let me join you people to say awww."

blueprintushers:

"Catching them young!!"

nitamorrisushers:

"Even with big age I can’t makeup."

houseofyemi_yemifashion:

"Definitely a daughter of a Make up Artist!"

that_plus_size_chick:

"This is how talent is built!"

_marheeham_:

"Wow meanwhile I can’t even draw brows."

trendycrystalcakes:

"She is a pro o!! So beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng