The young boy played sweet music using an improvised drum made from empty cans and a gallon.

The boy played sweet music using an improvised drum. Photo credit: Instagram/Abubakarsheriff24.

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, the boy was seen among many people who gathered to watch him play.

He made use of four empty cans and one gallon. Also, some stainless plates were seen, and they formed a part of the instrument.

The boy sat down like a professional drummer and tapped the improvised drum, and the sound from it was incredibly sweet.

Other children who were present watched with admiration in their eyes as the boy continued to play with so much rhythm. The video was originally posted by @Abubakarsheriff24 and reposted by @nwe.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy playing music with empty cans

The video has fascinated a lot of Instagram users who took to the comment section to praise the boy. Others said he should be allowed to express his talent in the music industry.

@lj_bliv said:

"Why hasn’t anyone said he’s from Nigeria?"

@mustafa_algaddafi commented:

"Ayyyyy! He's talented and skilled. Well done bro. Please give him a chance to go stage."

@am_lowfeed said:

"Those kids felt the vibe after the rhythm changed."

@straightupreal01 reacted:

"There you have it. We are pure Talent. It doesn’t matter the circumstances. We rise."

Source: Legit.ng