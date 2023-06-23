Global site navigation

Local editions

"He is Talented": Young Boy Combines Empty Cans and Gallons, Uses Them to Play Sweet Music in Viral Video
People

"He is Talented": Young Boy Combines Empty Cans and Gallons, Uses Them to Play Sweet Music in Viral Video

by  Israel Usulor
  • A talented young boy has gone viral on Instagram because of the musical talent he displayed in a trending video
  • In the video, the boy used empty cans and gallons as a drum set to play entertaining music
  • People gathered to watch him play and enjoy the sweet sound that came from the improvised drum

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng's Twitter Spaces to Embrace Equity in the Media Sector.

A gifted young boy has impressed many people on Instagram with his incredible musical talent.

The young boy played sweet music using an improvised drum made from empty cans and a gallon.

Photos of a talented boy playing music with improvised drum.
The boy played sweet music using an improvised drum. Photo credit: Instagram/Abubakarsheriff24.
Source: TikTok

In a viral video, the boy was seen among many people who gathered to watch him play.

Boy who is a talented drummer goes viral

He made use of four empty cans and one gallon. Also, some stainless plates were seen, and they formed a part of the instrument.

Read also

"Children of these days": Mother who gave her son empty cement sack finally buys him new school bag

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The boy sat down like a professional drummer and tapped the improvised drum, and the sound from it was incredibly sweet.

Other children who were present watched with admiration in their eyes as the boy continued to play with so much rhythm. The video was originally posted by @Abubakarsheriff24 and reposted by @nwe.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy playing music with empty cans

The video has fascinated a lot of Instagram users who took to the comment section to praise the boy. Others said he should be allowed to express his talent in the music industry.

@lj_bliv said:

"Why hasn’t anyone said he’s from Nigeria?"

@mustafa_algaddafi commented:

"Ayyyyy! He's talented and skilled. Well done bro. Please give him a chance to go stage."

@am_lowfeed said:

"Those kids felt the vibe after the rhythm changed."

Read also

"Gen Z marriage": Nigerian couple wears matching joggers for their traditional wedding, video goes viral

@straightupreal01 reacted:

"There you have it. We are pure Talent. It doesn’t matter the circumstances. We rise."

House replica built by young boy goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy built a prototype of a two-storey building.

The boy brought the house prototype in the open, and many people gathered to look at it.

The young boy, who is said to be from Aba, Abia state, was praised because of his incredible architectural talent.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel