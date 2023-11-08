Ex-BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, has now reacted to Hilda Baci losing her Guinness World Record title to Irish chef

The reality show star shared her thoughts after Hilda Baci was asked if she would reattempt breaking a world record

Mercy kicked against Hilda trying it again and the BBNaija star’s response got a lot of Nigerians talking

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner and All Stars' finalist, Mercy Eke, has shared her thoughts on Hilda Baci reattempting to break a Guinness World Record.

Recall that the Nigerian social media space was buzzing after it was gathered that Hilda had been dethroned as a Guinness World Record holder by an Irish chef, Alan Fisher.

Fans react as Mercy Eke speaks on Hilda Baci losing Guinness World Record. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda reacted to losing her title on her X page and the Guinness World Record handler asked if the Nigerian chef would reattempt breaking the record.

However, before Hilda got a chance to answer, two-time BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, responded on her behalf. According to the reality star, the GWR is a closed chapter for Hilda.

Mercy tweeted:

“NO!!! She’s done and dusted.”

See her post below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Mercy kicks against Hilda Baci reattempting Guinness World Record

Mercy Eke’s reaction to the idea of Hilda Baci attempting to break another Guinness World Record was met with interesting online reactions. Many netizens found it ironic that the reality star would be against it considering that she went for BBNaija twice.

Read some of their comments below:

Akorede reminded Mercy of wanting a second chance on BBNaija:

Dreylo accused GWR of trying to use Hilda for online engagements:

Miss Gina agreed with Mercy that Hilda should not make another attempt:

This tweep accused the GWR handler of being a cloutchaser:

Tboss told Mercy to allow Hilda make her own decision:

This netizen had this to say:

Abazz reminded Mercy that she went for BBNaija twice:

Depegan had this to say:

Hilda Baci reacts after losing world record to Irish chef

Hilda Baci, the Nigerian lady who once held the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon, finally broke her silence after losing her prestigious title to an Irish chef.

She opened up about her feelings and thoughts on the record-breaking event that was officially confirmed by Guinness recently.

Hilda congratulated the new record holder.

