A hilarious boy who followed his father to the meat shop pulled an interesting stunt when they got there

When the meat seller was busy tying the one that his father bought, the boy was also busy eating some meat

He took a bite from one of the chickens right in front of him on the table, but the way he did it caused a stir on TikTok

Funny Reactions have trailed the video of a little child who followed his father to a meat shop.

The video showed the boy taking bites from a lump of big chicken meat right in front of him.

The boy ate the chicken from the meat seller's table. Photo credit: TikTok/@4sunshinebaby.

Source: TikTok

It could be seen that his father already paid for some of the meat and the seller was busy packing it for them.

Video of a boy bitting lump of chicken meat

The boy however wanted some for himself right at the shop, so he bit the meat and chewed it in a very funny way.

It appeared the meat seller was not aware but the boy's father watched his action with much amusement.

The video generated funny reactions on TikTok as people asked the dad to also buy the one eaten by his son.

Others are saying the boy acted innocently. @4sunshinebaby posted the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Yahaya Omar Mainasara said:

"Baby is innocent, she just eat what she likes."

@user16394256819 said:

"The father pretended as if nothing was happening."

@metryne2 said:

"Another way of telling parents to buy this."

