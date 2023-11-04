Noisemakers in a lecture room became a subject of caricature as their lecturer taught them a lesson

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) lecturer got the students to the front of the class and made them dance

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people found it hilarious, while others rated the students' dance

An Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) lecturer caused a stir in class with the manner in which he dealt with noisemakers.

The academic had the students stand in front of their colleagues and directed them to dance.

He made them dance in front of the class. Photo Credit: @_higuys7

TikToker, @_higuys7, a student in the class, shared a video of the students dancing and left many people in stitches.

The students, all in red-sleeved shirts and black trousers, stood in front of the class and did a 'clap dance' as singer 1da Banton's song No Wahala played in the background.

After the song, an Igbo song was played for them but they maintained the same funny dance style.

Waves of laughter from their colleagues could be heard in the background.

Watch the video below:

People commented on the lecturer's punishment

Justfavored said:

"Carbonhydrates is on the board. BCH is the course."

Funke Awodiya said:

"Life is too stressful. A break like this is healthy for the mental well-being."

Badmankce said:

"Lecturer get luck no be shaaa na tweaking I go use close class."

mimiwork1 said:

"Uniform, Noisemakers, Is this a University or what."

Daydreams said:

"I’m sure it’s Biochem, that man doesn’t play about it."

chika said:

"Omor this one na cruise oo. Nothing like secondary school."

Ble237 said:

"They clap hands like say na praise."

Baridosia said:

"Wdym secondary school, this is fun abeg. Plus this loooks like what my lecturer in Rsu would do too."

gift bby said:

"Poor man pikin go say na secondary school."

