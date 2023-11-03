Some ladies stormed social media with the amount they earned and spent in the outgone month of October 2023

The ladies sent their transaction history to a friend of theirs, who asked them to share it with her

The spending history of the seven ladies went viral online as people saw the huge amounts of money they spent in a month

The transaction history of some ladies has generated many reactions on social media.

The ladies spent so much money in the outgone month of October, making netizens ask about the kind of work they do.

The ladies spent huge amounts of money in October. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmillnaija.

A video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija showed seven ladies.

Ladies flaunt their spending history online

One of them, Ella, earned over N818,000 as income in October. Out of this money, she spent over N669,000.

Another lady, Ndip, earned N695,000, but she spent over N693,000 from her income in October.

One of the ladies, Daisy, seems to have earned more than all of them. Her income in October was placed at over N2 million. Out of the N2 million, Daisy spent over N1.6 million in October alone.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the video as some netizens asked about the type of work the ladies do.

Reactions as ladies post their October expenditure

@ekuapaula_ said:

"Poor man pikin go think say na ashawo girls. Broke mentality."

@dr_panshaq said:

"Broke girls sha. Money wey enter is almost same money wey comot. No balance."

@bod_republc said:

"All of them net worth no even reach what they post. This generation. Omoh that daisy no look like person way 2m dan touch skin."

@soft_keekee asked:

"Which work daisy dey do?"

