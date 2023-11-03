Nigerians have reacted to an old paper displaying the exchange rate of a dollar to a naira back in 1978

The old paper was a material informing people about a Lagos Tennis Classic singles final and listed the grand prize in dollars and its naira equivalent

Many Nigerians lamented about the good old days and compared the rates with what is obtainable in 2023

An old paper showcasing the naira-dollar exchange rate used 45 years ago has sent netizens into a frenzy.

A Facebook user, Obinna Aligwekwe, shared the paper on the social media platform as he remarked about the exchange rate of 1978.

In 1978, the paper showed that $13,100 was equal to N10,220. Photo Credit: Masym Kapliuk, Facebook/Obinna Aligwekwe

The old paper was a printed material that informed the public about the singles final of the Lagos Tennis Classic of 1978 between Kjell Johansson and Robin Drysdale.

Naira's great value in 1978

The grand prize stated was $13,100 and its equivalent in naira, N10,200. In sharp contrast, $13, 100 is over N10 million in 2023, as per the official rate.

Many Nigerians bemoaned the loss in value of the naira against the dollar over the years. Legit.ng reported that the dollar finally fell below N1k at the P2P as the CBN's forex solution paid off.

Nigerians react to the naira-dollar exchange rate of 1978

Nkiruka Rosemary Onwueme said:

"My dad was a member of the. LAGOS Lawn Tennis Club in the eighties and nineties. They usually play at Ebute Meta."

aluwuooxtin said:

"The nation Nigeria is caused with insensitive and selfish leadership that is here only to take it back and never to move it forward."

Kingsley Aneke said:

"And Dunlop left the country after recording loses because of ease of doing business and power issues."

Abby Abi said:

"Let's not forget to look at what Nigeria was doing differently at that time."

Chinedu Ikonne said:

"Blackman is not fit to run its affairs. Blackman is a waste of creation."

Echieh Chidiebere Peter said:

"Imagine is Dunlop had stayed, continued to support this game and the game grew as it should have.

"Imagine.

"Just imagine.

"Ihe mere anyi."

Paulinus Ugwuja said:

"In civilized countries, things get better with time, but the reverse is the case with Nigeria.

"We now wish for the good old days."

Ifeanyi Onwurah said:

"1978 before they built Lagos...

"There was indeed a country."

