A young Nigerian lady got many people emotional when she revealed how sleep-deprived she was working in Lagos

After going to bed at 12:30 a.m. because she returned home late at 11 p.m., the lady woke up early for work at 4:30 a.m

Many Nigerians who have had similar experiences in Lagos state said that working in Lagos and beating traffic is hard

A Nigerian lady working in Lagos has made a video about her struggle of working in Lagos state.

In a video that has been widely reshared online, the lady showed her swollen eyes from the stress of working in the state.

The lady cried about her struggles in Lagos state. Photo source: @rovingupdatestv, Getty Images/peeterv

Working in Lagos and facing long traffic

She revealed that despite getting home at 11 p.m., possibly due to traffic, she had to wake up at 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Many were amazed after knowing she only had a few hours of sleep. She hit the bed the preview night at 12:30 a.m.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions the video gathered when YabaleftOnline reshared it:

@kelvin04558416 said:

"No need doing a job that puts u in tears every morning. Quit and look for something that will bring u joy. Learn to live not exist."

@orioninc_ng said:

"Some people wakes up 5:30 to hunt jobs and interviews, gets home by 7pm after a long day of rejection and traffic.. still have no hope of how tomorrow will look like."

@KenUttih said:

"That’s Lagos in summary. A very though place indeed if you work on the island and live on the mainland."

@Emmybishop said:

"From Ikeja, I go to Ikorodu (Lucky Fibre) everyday until one day I just packed my thing and returned to Kaduna."

@HisgraceEdem said:

"This used to be me some years ago. I used to live at awoyaya and worked at computer village. Leave home by 4:30, sleep on the bus, get to work by past 9, closed at 6pm, get home by 11:30, eat, bath and sleep by 12:30. Rinse and repeat every damned day! Almost ran mad."

