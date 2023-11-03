Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Working in Lagos Returns Home at 11pm, Wakes Up 4:30am to Avoid Traffic, Clip Trends

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young Nigerian lady got many people emotional when she revealed how sleep-deprived she was working in Lagos
  • After going to bed at 12:30 a.m. because she returned home late at 11 p.m., the lady woke up early for work at 4:30 a.m
  • Many Nigerians who have had similar experiences in Lagos state said that working in Lagos and beating traffic is hard

A Nigerian lady working in Lagos has made a video about her struggle of working in Lagos state.

In a video that has been widely reshared online, the lady showed her swollen eyes from the stress of working in the state.

Work life in Nigeria/Lady in Lagos.
The lady cried about her struggles in Lagos state. Photo source: @rovingupdatestv, Getty Images/peeterv
Source: TikTok

Working in Lagos and facing long traffic

She revealed that despite getting home at 11 p.m., possibly due to traffic, she had to wake up at 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Many were amazed after knowing she only had a few hours of sleep. She hit the bed the preview night at 12:30 a.m.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions the video gathered when YabaleftOnline reshared it:

@kelvin04558416 said:

"No need doing a job that puts u in tears every morning. Quit and look for something that will bring u joy. Learn to live not exist."

@orioninc_ng said:

"Some people wakes up 5:30 to hunt jobs and interviews, gets home by 7pm after a long day of rejection and traffic.. still have no hope of how tomorrow will look like."

@KenUttih said:

"That’s Lagos in summary. A very though place indeed if you work on the island and live on the mainland."

@Emmybishop said:

"From Ikeja, I go to Ikorodu (Lucky Fibre) everyday until one day I just packed my thing and returned to Kaduna."

@HisgraceEdem said:

"This used to be me some years ago. I used to live at awoyaya and worked at computer village. Leave home by 4:30, sleep on the bus, get to work by past 9, closed at 6pm, get home by 11:30, eat, bath and sleep by 12:30. Rinse and repeat every damned day! Almost ran mad."

Man made dollars from home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who trades currency pairs (forex) has posted a video showing the moment he made $144,935.25 (N112,397,286.38) in a single trade.

He said he could now buy the Mercedes Benz he had been hoping to get for a long time. The forex trader told his friend to jump on the same trade. He, however, added that it was not a get-rich-quick scheme, as it required patience.

Source: Legit.ng

